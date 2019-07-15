Medical in next 48 hours as Matthijs de Ligt set to complete €75m Juventus move

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly on the verge of joining Juventus as he will undergo a medical in Turin on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive campaign for the Dutch giants, as he led them to a domestic double as well as a memorable run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Further, he has also established himself as a key figure for the Dutch national team in the heart of their defence, and so there is no doubt that De Ligt has a big future ahead of him for club and country.

It appears as though he’ll take that next step forward at club level with Juventus, as respected Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed that the Dutchman will arrive in Turin on Tuesday evening, before undergoing his medical tests on Wednesday.

Further, he adds that the deal will be worth €75m in total, as Maurizio Sarri looks forward to welcoming another top addition to the Juventus squad this summer.

The reigning Serie A champions have already brought back Gianluigi Buffon, as well as snapping up Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers.

In turn, they look to be in a very strong position to continue their domestic dominance, although the main objective this season will be to land the Champions League as Cristiano Ronaldo will undoubtedly continue to lead that charge.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona had hoped to prise De Ligt to the Nou Camp to join former teammate Frenkie de Jong, but he has ultimately chosen a different path as the report suggests that the Catalan giants couldn’t compete with Juve’s financial offer.

In turn, it’s another big acquisition for the Italian champions, who have solidified the backbone of their line-up for years to come and look to be sending an ominous message to their rivals.