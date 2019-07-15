Meeting held: Neymar holds crunch talks with PSG chief over his future

Neymar reportedly held a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo on Monday, and he communicated his desire to leave this summer.

As noted by the Mirror, the 28-year-old has been linked with a return to Barcelona ahead of the new season, although it remains to be seen if Antoine Griezmann’s arrival at the Nou Camp adversely affects that potential switch.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian superstar has been pivotal to PSG since his arrival from Barca in 2017, as he’s bagged 51 goals in 58 games, while helping them to more domestic trophies.

However, they have continued to fall short in the Champions League, and so it remains to be seen what changes are made this summer to help them overcome that obstacle.

According to ESPN, the reigning Ligue 1 champions could be forced to sacrifice their talisman this summer, as it’s claimed that during a meeting with Leonardo on Monday, Neymar made it clear that he wants to leave the French capital.

That will be a boost for Barcelona if they have genuine ambitions and the ability to re-sign their former star, but naturally no such move will materialise unless a transfer fee is agreed upon between the two clubs.

Time will tell if PSG are willing to discuss a deal if Neymar does indeed want out, as the last thing that coach Thomas Tuchel wants is an unmotivated superstar to manage, which could have a negative impact on the other players.

Nevertheless, given Neymar’s quality, experience and all-round appeal on and off the pitch, it will surely be a huge blow for PSG if they lose him, regardless of whether or not they’ve still got Kylian Mbappe to lead their charge for more trophies moving forward.