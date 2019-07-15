(Photo) Neymar spotted returning to PSG training ahead of crunch transfer talks

Neymar has apparently been spotted returning for pre-season training with Paris Saint-Germain amid talk of a potential transfer back to Barcelona.

See the image below from L’Equipe, tweeted by journalist Adriano Del Monte, which appears to show Neymar by his car as he returns to training with PSG.

? Neymar returns to PSG training! [L’Équipe] pic.twitter.com/tAk0lYIBbV — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) July 15, 2019

According to the Daily Mail, the Brazil international remains eager to return to Barcelona this summer and will hold showdown talks over his future at the Parc des Princes upon his return.

Neymar has not really been the success story many will have hoped in his two years with PSG, and it’s easy to see why he might be attracted to rejoining Barca with all the history and glory attached to the Catalan giants.