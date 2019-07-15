Offer ready: Man Utd tipped to make new bid for top target, but still £20m short of valuation

Man Utd are reportedly set to make an improved £60m offer for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, but it’s still well short of his touted valuation.

The defence was a real problem area for United last season, as they conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides.

Despite having plenty of options at their disposal, neither Jose Mourinho nor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could fix that leaky backline, and so it seems as though a reinforcement will be needed to shore things up at the back.

As noted by Sky Sports, Man Utd have reportedly been given a boost as Maguire is said to want to leave Leicester in order to seal a move to Old Trafford, but unless an agreement is reached between the two clubs, that will be irrelevant for the most part.

Particularly when considering ESPN‘s latest update on the situation, as they claim that while Leicester rate their commanding centre-half at around £80m, United are preparing to launch a fresh bid for the England international worth £60m, an increase on a £40m bid made last month.

That is still a hefty £20m gap between the two parties, and so that is going to take some negotiating to reach a compromise in the coming weeks before the transfer deadline becomes an issue.

The Foxes are seemingly under no pressure to sell and will undoubtedly want to keep Maguire at the King Power Stadium given his importance to the team.

In turn, the onus is still perhaps on Man Utd to up their offer and try and get as close to the touted valuation as possible to make it too difficult for their Premier League rivals to turn it down.

Having said that, it’s a huge fee for a defender, one that will arguably be difficult to justify to many pundits and fans alike.