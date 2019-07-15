€80m star responds to Arsenal, Liverpool & Manchester United transfer approaches

Lille star Nicolas Pepe has reportedly responded to transfer approaches from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United this summer.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of Europe’s most sought-after talents in this transfer window, but it seems he’s in no hurry to pick his next club from a seemingly long list of potential suitors.

According to L’Equipe, as translated by Get French Football News, Pepe has just been the subject of an €80million bid from Arsenal last week, which follows approaches from Liverpool, Man Utd and Inter Milan as well, while Paris Saint-Germain are linked with him as a possible replacement if Neymar leaves.

The report explains, however, that Pepe and his advisors are eager to choose his next club carefully, so will weigh up all the different options before coming to a final decision.

The 24-year-old would probably be best advised to choose Liverpool if their interest is genuine and strong, with the Reds looking a superb side under Jurgen Klopp who could really go places after winning the Champions League last season.

Their style of play also looks a good fit for Pepe, though there may be question-marks over how often he’d start games with competition from the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

At Arsenal, one imagines Pepe could become a real focal point of the team, and he’d similarly surely have a big role to play at United as well as an upgrade on under-performing attackers like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

Neither of those, however, are in the best state right now and don’t have Champions League football on offer.