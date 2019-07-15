‘Please get rid of him’ – Crystal Palace fans FUME with £9m star, call for him to be axed

After their 2-0 defeat to Young Boys on Saturday, it’s fair to say that these Crystal Palace fans weren’t impressed at all with Alexander Sorloth.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 23-year-old arrived in a reported £9m deal from FC Midtjylland in January 2018.

SEE MORE: Arsenal given warning about pursuing potential £100million transfer

However, it hasn’t worked out as desired for the Norwegian ace, as he’s managed just one goal in 20 appearances for Palace, while he spent the second half of last season on loan at Gent.

He enjoyed better times in Belgium though, bagging five goals in 22 outings, but he’s since returned to London as he looks to try and prove his worth to Roy Hodgson in pre-season.

Unfortunately for him, it doesn’t look as though he’s doing much to convince these fans, as they were left fuming with his poor performance against Young Boys, with many even calling for him to be axed this summer as he lasted just 45 minutes before being replaced.

Time will tell whether or not Palace will opt to cut their losses on him, or if there will even be enough interest in him to green light a departure. However, if he does stay, he’s seemingly got a lot of work to do to turn the opinion of many fans at Selhurst Park.

Lool this is meant to be a strong lineup ukno should’ve started the kids and someone PLEASE get rid of Sorloth — ???? (@CPFC_Cal) July 13, 2019

Send Sørloth back to Minecraft — Zac ?? (@zsoCPFC) July 13, 2019

Thank god he’s off — Fred (@Kxuyate) July 13, 2019

Sell Him he is ??? — Djamelio?? (@Djamel__1997) July 13, 2019

Sorloth – what an absolute waste of money. — Will Carpenter (@Mr_W_Carpenter) July 13, 2019

Sorloth off and Meyer on and suddenly we’re playing better. Imagine my shock https://t.co/0mQwJLFnRN — CPFC Lewis (@SimplyMamadou) July 13, 2019