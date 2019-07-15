Two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs have been handed a setback in their pursuit of this Real Madrid star, it’s understood that the ace is set to stay.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Dani Ceballos’ proposed move to the Premier League is now becoming increasingly unlikely as Real Madrid have changed their stance on the 22-year-old.

The midfielder was expected to be one of the names that left the Bernabeu this summer, as Zinedine Zidane undergoes a major rebuild of Los Blancos, but the club’s hierarchy no longer see the ace’s exit as a guarantee this summer.

It’s understood that Madrid’s lack of movement in regards to bringing in either Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen – coupled with Ceballos’ sensational performances for Spain’s Under-21 this summer, have encouraged the club’s hierarchy that the ace can work towards establishing himself as a star next season.

Marca understand that the Spain international is a target for Tottenham, Spanish outlet Eldes Marque even reported that Spurs’ north London rivals – Arsenal made an offer of around £43m (€48m) to sign the playmaker.

Ceballos didn’t play a major role for Madrid last season, the star made 27 appearances across all competitions and failed to impress in those outings. Despite a difficult season, the 22-year-old was on fire for Spain in the European Under-21 Championships.

The star bagged two goals and provided two assists during his country’s journey to being crowned champions of Europe.

The midfielder has firmly re-established himself as one of Europe’s biggest midfield talents.

Ceballos would undoubtedly be an attractive signing to both Arsenal and Tottenham given his impressive skills and importantly his versatility, the star can play in central or attacking midfielder – the ace has also played on the wing during his career.

The star who has won six caps for Spain’s senior team still has his work cut out for him, Marca understand that the ace doesn’t have a very good relationship with Zinedine Zidane and Ceballos will have to work his socks off in preseason to win back the Frenchman’s trust.

Given Ceballos’ sensational displays this summer, it would be very wise of Madrid to keep hold of the star next season; the last thing they want is for the youngster to develop into a superstar after a permanent switch to the Premier League.