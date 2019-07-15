It’s only pre-season, but Rangers fans must be excited for the season ahead after they demolished French giants Marseille 4-0 at Ibrox yesterday.

Daniel Candeias was left out of the Europa League squad last week, but hit back with two goals and an outstanding display.

As quoted by the Daily Star, Steven Gerrard has praised the Portuguese winger’s attitude by saying: “Of course, you expect them to be professional and give you the right reaction. But it wasn’t a surprise. Daniel is a great professional, he is in first every morning. He is robust and always available.”

However the Rangers boss still didn’t sound completely satisfied and challenged the 31-year-old to do more to hold down a first team spot. Gerrard said: “But I’m always trying to raise the bar. I’m looking for players in those positions to get double figures in terms of those numbers and that’s the challenge for all of them”

Candeias only played in 18 league games last season, scoring 4 goals so the post match comments look to be a direct challenge to him to improve further.

His position is under threat given Rangers have signed Sheyi Ojo, Greg Stewart and Jake Hastie who can all play in the same position.

Candeias is known for working hard and having occasional moments of quality, but he can struggle for consistency as suggested by Gerrard’s comments.

He was signed by former Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha from Benfica, and has featured in 60 Scottish Premiership games, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists.