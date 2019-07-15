A number of Tottenham fans have bombarded the Twitter feed of defender Toby Alderweireld with requests to stay at the club.
The Belgium international posted a fairly innocent update on his Twitter page, with a picture of himself in training with Spurs.
Still, Alderweireld is being linked strongly with Roma by Sky Sports and others, who have claimed that he has a £25million release clause until later this month.
It makes sense that the former Ajax and Southampton man would therefore attract plenty of interest, having shown himself to be a rock-solid performer in the Premier League and Champions League in recent times.
It certainly seems like a shame for Tottenham to lose such a proven, experienced talent, and it’s little surprise that these THFC supporters seem pretty desperate for him to change his mind about leaving north London.
Here are just a few of the responses to Alderweireld’s latest tweet as his future remains in doubt…
Please stay
— Jaay? (@JayCoughlan70) July 15, 2019
Please stay.
— Alex (@LxcasMoura) July 15, 2019
sign a new deal pls x
— David Megicks (@DavidMegicks) July 15, 2019
STAY TOBY PLEASE
— Muscatello (@T_Rouland_) July 15, 2019
https://twitter.com/s_alsaud_7/status/1150771020565012481
We believe you'll stay? right?
— ??????????? (@captain0708MF) July 15, 2019
I hope you don't run away from us ???
— Joanne Muhammad (@joannethejenius) July 15, 2019
Please done leave Toby
— Antsanchito (@Antsanchito1) July 15, 2019
Please stay , we need you ???? pic.twitter.com/PM6x7QxgrC
— Saud? (@s_alsaud_7) July 15, 2019
Stay and win us a trophy this season. Please
— Ankit Kapoor (@Ankit_THFC) July 15, 2019
Roma is a step down I'm my opinion.
— Lee (@LeeRoss10) July 15, 2019
Please stay.
— ossie (@ossie1979) July 15, 2019