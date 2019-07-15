A number of Tottenham fans have bombarded the Twitter feed of defender Toby Alderweireld with requests to stay at the club.

The Belgium international posted a fairly innocent update on his Twitter page, with a picture of himself in training with Spurs.

Still, Alderweireld is being linked strongly with Roma by Sky Sports and others, who have claimed that he has a £25million release clause until later this month.

It makes sense that the former Ajax and Southampton man would therefore attract plenty of interest, having shown himself to be a rock-solid performer in the Premier League and Champions League in recent times.

It certainly seems like a shame for Tottenham to lose such a proven, experienced talent, and it’s little surprise that these THFC supporters seem pretty desperate for him to change his mind about leaving north London.

Here are just a few of the responses to Alderweireld’s latest tweet as his future remains in doubt…

