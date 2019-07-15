Two targets touted as Solskjaer concedes what his Man Utd squad is missing

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got a big job in front of him this season, and he has dropped a hint as to what he believes he still needs to add to his squad.

The Red Devils failed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League last season and ended up empty-handed in their pursuit of trophies too.

SEE MORE: Agent of Liverpool, Man Utd target offers key update on his future amid talk of £88m Reds swoop

Coupled with the sacking of Jose Mourinho, it was a turbulent campaign which took a major upturn after Solskjaer’s appointment in December, only for the year to end in disappointment as they failed to achieve their objectives.

In turn, this summer is crucial in terms of building a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, with Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka having their moves to Old Trafford officially confirmed thus far.

However, it seems as though Solskjaer is still keen to add a midfielder to his squad, as he spoke in Perth while sat next to club legend Bryan Robson.

“We need to win again. We are on the way to building a new squad. We’ve got new staff in, coaching staff,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “I believe so much in this club and this project. To be manager of this club is fantastic. I’m standing next to the history of this club.

“I never had the honour of playing with Robbo but we need a player like him in the team.

“We’re waiting for the young ones to come through because we’ve got so many exciting players and I’m sure we’ll see the best of them in the years to come.”

While the suggestion from the United boss was that the solution could come from a youngster already at Man Utd, Sky Sports add that both Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff are being lined up for possible moves this summer to bolster the midfield and so they could be solutions if United go a different route.

It’s certainly in need of reinforcements after the loss of Ander Herrera this summer after his contract expired, but it could be argued that more is needed than just a replacement for the Spaniard.

Solskjaer though may push to give his youngsters a chance, with the likes of Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira knocking on the door for more chances, while James Garner made an immediate impact in the pre-season friendly against Perth Glory on Saturday as he prepares to stake his claim this year.