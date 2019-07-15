Antoine Griezmann didn’t have the greatest of first Barcelona training sessions as the Frenchman was left embarrassed by his new teammates.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 28-year-old saw his €120m move from Atletico Madrid confirmed on Friday as he begins a new chapter in his career.

While he’ll hope that it’s a trophy laden one at the Nou Camp, he was busy being left embarrassed by his new teammates on Monday as he took part in his first full training session as a Barcelona player.

As seen in the video below, Griezmann was nutmegged not once but twice during group activities, and he couldn’t hide his embarrassment as he collapsed to the ground first time round before sharing a joke with his teammates after the second.

Given the level of quality and competition in the Barcelona squad, they will undoubtedly continue to push each other to improve on a daily basis, but based on the video evidence below, Griezmann will have to start working on his defensive qualities too as he certainly took it all in good spirits.