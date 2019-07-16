Tottenham have reportedly left Danny Rose behind as they fly out to Singapore to continue their pre-season preparations this week.

Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to strengthen his squad further in the coming weeks where possible to build on their impressive campaign last year.

Aside from their top-four finish in the Premier League, they also enjoyed a run to the Champions League final, as they are perhaps now showing signs of being able to compete for major honours moving forward.

Further, with the opening of their new stadium, Tottenham look like being a possible force on and off the pitch.

However, question marks have been raised over whether or not Rose will be part of that potentially successful future, as the 29-year-old has been left behind as the Spurs squad travelled to Singapore this week for their pre-season tour in Asia, as reported by The Telegraph.

Further, it’s noted that the intention of the move is to help with a possible exit this summer, with Rose given a £25m price-tag for any interested party to satisfy, although it’s importantly noted that should an exit fail to materialise, then he will be part of Pochettino’s plans this coming season.

Should he depart though, it would end a 12-year stint with the north London outfit, as he joined from Leeds United in 2007.

Rose didn’t make a breakthrough until the 2009/10 campaign, while he has since gone on to feature heavily over the past seven seasons to emerge as one of the most consistent performers in the Tottenham XI.

Ben Davies will likely benefit if an exit goes through, although the Telegraph add that Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon is considered the ideal long-term replacement for Rose. Time will tell though if there is an interested party willing to splash out for the England international.