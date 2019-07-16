AC Milan transfer news: €17m alternative eyed after snub, swap deal touted for defensive target

AC Milan have reportedly fallen short with their bid to sign Jordan Veretout as he looks set to join Roma, with Jean-Michael Seri being eyed as an alternative.

Having seen Riccardo Montolivo, Jose Mauri and Andrea Bertolacci leave after their contracts expired and with Tiemoue Bakayoko’s loan deal coming to an end, the Rossoneri need to address their midfield this summer.

As noted by Sky Sport Italia, one of their top targets in Veretout is now set to join Roma in a €19m move, with an agreement reached on personal terms on Tuesday evening.

That will be a blow for the Italian giants as given the Frenchman’s technical quality and tenacity, it could be argued that he’s an ideal addition to the Milan squad under Marco Giampaolo to fit his system and style of play.

However, with that now seemingly unlikely to happen, Calciomercato report that Milan could switch their focus to another target as they eye a move for Fulham midfielder Seri.

It’s noted that such a swoop could cost them €17m in total with an initial loan move, and given Fulham’s relegation last season, it could be a sensible idea from Milan.

Time will tell if they are successful with that plan, but an alternative to Veretout will be needed to ensure that Giampaolo has enough at his disposal to launch a genuine bid to break back into the top four in Serie A this coming campaign.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also report that Hakan Calhanoglu could be facing an exit this summer, as he could be used in a swap deal to land RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

It’s a similar scenario for Milan in defence, with Ignazio Abate and Cristian Zapata leaving this summer while Mattia Caldara is still recovering from a double injury blow last year.

Whether or not it’s a sensible decision to sacrifice Calhanoglu is up for debate, but with the new season fast approaching, Milan will have to make such key moves to ensure that they have a squad ready and capable of competing.