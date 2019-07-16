Rangers star drops HUGE Crystal Palace transfer hint on social media

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos has reportedly been seen sharing a transfer story linking him with Crystal Palace on his Twitter page.

According to reports, the Colombia international has since undone this, suggesting it was perhaps a slip up on his part rather than anything more meaningful.

However, it’s certainly got Palace fans talking, as Morelos has been linked with a move to Selhurst Park this summer and could be a superb purchase.

The 23-year-old looks a real talent after catching the eye in Scotland, scoring 48 goals in two seasons at Ibrox.

It remains to be seen if the South American starlet could take that kind of form with him to the Premier League, but it would be intriguing to see what kind of impact he could make at a club like Palace.

The Eagles could do with strengthening if they are to climb the table and cement a safe mid-table position next season.

One imagines much will depend on whether they can keep hold of Wilfried Zaha or not, with the Ivorian attacker still being linked tentatively with a big move to Arsenal.