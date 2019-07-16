Video: Arsenal legend and rising star unveil classy new away kit

Arsenal legend Ian Wright and rising young star Reiss Nelson have unveiled the club’s classy new yellow away kit for the 2019/20 season.

The stylish strip is a throwback to an old classic from the early 90s when Arsenal also previously had their kits made by Adidas.

The Arsenal away kit is finally here and it looks beautiful ???pic.twitter.com/zBO2pzZjEt — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) July 16, 2019

The Gunners have returned to Adidas after a few years of having their shirts made by Puma, whose designs were not particularly popular among fans.

This, however, is sure to be a real hit as they bring back the famous ‘bruised banana’ look to go alongside a slightly retro-looking home shirt as well.