Arsenal open to selling big name for significant profit with youngster transfer eyed as replacement

Arsenal could reportedly be open to selling Hector Bellerin in the near future and may try to bring in his long-term replacement this summer.

This is the claim made by in-the-know transfer journalist Duncan Castles in today’s edition of the Transfer Window Podcast – and one that won’t go down too well with Gunners fans.

Castles explains that Arsenal are in a difficult financial situation partly due to their lack of players in their squad that they can realistically sell for big money at the moment.

The north London giants often used to sell star names in the past, much to the annoyance of their fans, as the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie and Samir Nasri were snapped up by bigger teams.

Now, however, Arsenal could really do with at least one sale like that to boost their transfer budget, and Castles says Bellerin is seen as one potential name they could profit on.

The Spaniard joined the north Londoners at a young age and Castles notes he’s been linked with Barcelona in the past, though it’s acknowledged he’d need to get over his recent injury issues and rediscover his best form to get back into that kind of market again.

Castles says Arsenal could try to sign a young right-back this summer to come in as an initial understudy to Bellerin before eventually replacing him.

This also makes sense as the club recently lost veteran right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer.