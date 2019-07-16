Arsenal pursuing potential £54million double transfer raid on Champions League giants

Arsenal are reportedly in with a chance of sealing a double transfer raid on Real Madrid for winger Lucas Vazquez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

According to Don Balon, the Gunners are interested in both players this summer and could possibly snap them both up for as little as £54million combined.

Vazquez looks an important potential addition out wide for the Gunners, who were somewhat lacking in attack last season as the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both under-performed.

Navas, meanwhile, could be a decent option to challenge current first-choice ‘keeper Bend Leno, who perhaps didn’t have the most convincing start to his Emirates Stadium career last term.

The German shot-stopper clearly has potential, but will lack much in the way of competition next season following the retirement of veteran ‘keeper Petr Cech.

Navas is an experienced and proven winner at the highest level, and has been an unsung hero of Real Madrid’s recent success.

However, the Costa Rican is now behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order at the Bernabeu and would surely have more chances of playing regularly at Arsenal.

If the north London giants can get both these players in for just £54m that would have to go down as very smart business.