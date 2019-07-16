Arsenal, Liverpool offers for in-demand £70m-rated target under consideration

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly among four clubs that will have offers assessed by Lille for in-demand winger Nicolas Pepe.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last year, bagging 23 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

In turn, it’s no surprise that interest is said to be building in him, with a previous report from the Metro noting that Lille value their prized asset at £70m or above.

That’s a hefty price-tag for a player yet to prove himself at the highest level on a consistent basis, but it reportedly hasn’t been enough to put clubs off from making proposals.

As noted by GFFN, via the paper edition of La Voix du Nord, it’s claimed the Lille hierarchy held a meeting on Monday to assess all offers for Pepe, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Inter and Atletico Madrid all said to have put forward a ‘proposal’.

There is no mention of figures and who put the most favourable terms on the table, and so it remains to be seen what came of that meeting, but ultimately it would suggest that both Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on signing the Ivory Coast international.

It’s easy to see why both would be interested, with Jurgen Klopp perhaps looking to bolster his attacking options and bring in quality depth to challenge the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the wide positions in his preferred front three.

As for Unai Emery, while he has the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette up top, with Mesut Ozil capable of providing creativity behind them, all three prefer to play more centrally.

With that in mind, Pepe would offer a different dynamic and threat in the final third with his pace and directness out wide, but time will tell if either Premier League giant is capable of convincing Lille to sell.

Given it has previously been suggested that Arsenal only have around £40m to spend this summer though, as per the Mirror, it seems difficult to see how the Gunners could afford Pepe’s touted price-tag.