Arsenal are reportedly set to try a third and final bid to seal the transfer of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney for around £25million.

According to the Daily Express, the Gunners are growing impatient with Celtic, and will try a third offer similar to the one that was just rejected by the Scottish giants.

It remains to be seen how realistic a deal this is for Arsenal, with Celtic clearly under no pressure to sell and with the Express stating Tierney himself is not pushing for a move away.

The talented 22-year-old is also mentioned in the piece as being a target for Napoli this summer after some hugely impressive performances down the years for club and country.

It makes sense that Arsenal would see Tierney as an ideal long-term replacement for Nacho Monreal, with Sead Kolasinac not really doing enough since he joined the club.

Don Balon have also linked AFC with Real Madrid’s Marcelo as another possible option to come in at left-back this summer.