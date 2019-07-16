Barcelona see €40m plus player exchange offer rejected by Euro giants for marquee signing

Barcelona have reportedly seen their offer of €40m plus two players in exchange for Neymar rejected by Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalan giants officially unveiled Antoine Griezmann at the weekend, in addition to the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax as their two notable additions so far this summer.

It comes despite their successful defence of their La Liga crown last season, as their Champions League exit and Copa del Rey final defeat were two huge red marks against the campaign which arguably called for reinforcements to arrive to avoid similar disappointment this time round.

It appears as though they aren’t finished in the transfer window when it comes to big name signings though, as Sport Mediaset report that they offered €40m plus Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele to try and convince PSG to let Neymar leave.

However, it’s added that bid was rejected by the reigning Ligue 1 champions, as they want to recoup the €222m they spent to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Barca are willing to make such an offer, and whether or not they even have the spending power to satisfy such demands having splashed out on Griezmann and De Jong already.

As per the club’s official statement, they spent €120m on Griezmann to exercise his release clause at Atletico Madrid, while BBC Sport note it took €75m+ to prise De Jong away from Ajax this summer.

In turn, that is a significant spending spree already, and it perhaps explains why they would be keen to offer players in exchange to balance the books and bring down Neymar’s asking price.

Based on the report above, it would seem as though they’ve failed with that bid, but time will tell if the two European giants can reach a compromise in the coming weeks to see another marquee name join Barcelona this summer.