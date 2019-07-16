Bid prepared: Club line up improved transfer offer for Manchester United star

Inter Milan are gearing up to launch an improved offer in their efforts to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

A deal upwards of ‘£60million and bonuses’ is being prepared, according to Sky Sports. This news comes after Inter Milan’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, was told by Manchester United last week that they want more than the £79m they paid Everton for the Belgian in 2017.

Inter’s previous plan was to take Lukaku to the San Siro on a two-year loan-deal with an option to buy, but that has since been nixed. That offer included a three-year payment plan with instalments; £9m in year one, £27m in year two and another £27m payment in year three. But that offer fell short of United’s valuation of the 26-year-old striker, according to Sky Sports.

Lukaku is currently in Australia with Manchester United as they begin their pre-season tour but missed their opener against Perth Glory with a minor injury. Ironically, Lukaku is now preparing to face Inter Milan in United’s first International Champions Cup tie on July 20th in Singapore, but before that, United play old domestic rivals Leeds United on July 17th in Perth.

The Nerazzurri will be hoping that their improved offer of £60m plus bonuses will be enough to entice United to talk, with growing concern over the future of want-away former captain and striker, Mauro Icardi. Icardi has been omitted from their upcoming pre-season tour of Asia and last week Inter CEO, Giuseppe Marotta, admitted that Icardi and team-mate Radja Nainggolan were not part of Inter’s plans moving forward, according to a different Sky Sports report.

“Nainggolan and Icardi? We need clarity and transparency. They’re great players and talent, but it’s not enough,” Marotta said.

“They are not part of our project, I say this with transparency and respect. Icardi is on the market. But we respect the contractual agreements.”

Both Napoli and Juventus are said to be looking at Icardi, say Sky Sports, and his departure would surely add momentum to a potential Lukaku move with a vacant striking role and funds available at the Milanese club.