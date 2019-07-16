Manchester United expected to finally succeed with £63million transfer bid for classy attacker

Manchester United are reportedly expected to finally succeed with a bid of around £63million to Sporting Lisbon for star attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been one of the most talked about names in this summer’s transfer market, and it may be that the saga is finally nearing its conclusion.

According to the print edition of Portuguese newspaper Jornal da Noticias, as translated by Sport Witness, Man Utd could tempt Sporting into a sale if the price is right, with a deal worth a total off around £63m expected to be sufficient.

It’s worth noting, however, that Sport Witness mentions other sources in the Portuguese press as giving differing levels of optimism about whether the player will get his move to Old Trafford.

A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, claims further talks in England are expected, but that United’s potential bid of around £50m probably won’t be enough for Fernandes.

They do state, however, that the 24-year-old is the club’s next priority after signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City, and that the deal does not hinge on selling Paul Pogba.

The Independent claimed yesterday that the Red Devils were preparing a bid of around £50m for Fernandes and that they are confident a deal will eventually be done.

MUFC could certainly do with paying up and getting this one over the line after only adding two youngsters to the squat that finished trophyless and in sixth place last season.