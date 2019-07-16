Club to try again for transfer of Chelsea star after major development

Chelsea may have cause to worry as Bayern Munich reportedly give up on signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane this summer.

This now looks likely to see the Bundesliga giants come back in for Chelsea’s young attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to the Daily Mail.

Sane had been pursued as one option to help Bayern replace Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, but the Mail claim a £100million deal has now been abandoned.

And this is now expected to make Hudson-Odoi one of the Bavarians’ priority targets, and the 18-year-old has been strongly targeted by them before.

Sky Sports recently reported of Chelsea rejecting a Bayern bid for Hudson-Odoi, who is yet to sign a new contract with the Blues despite some talk that he could do so soon.

Goal have suggested the England international could put pen to paper on a new deal soon after talks with new CFC manager Frank Lampard, and fans will be eager to see that happen imminently.

Hudson-Odoi had a hugely impressive breakthrough into the Chelsea first-team last season and looks a player worth building around for the future.

The skilful winger could also be an ideal ready-made replacement for Eden Hazard after the Belgian’s summer departure to Real Madrid.