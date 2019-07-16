Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has urged the club to bring back Philippe Coutinho who hasn’t had the best of times at Barcelona.

Coutinho hasn’t had the best of times at Barcelona after joining the club on a transfer fee reported to be £142 million by the BBC. The Brazilian has so far made 76 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 21 goals and providing 11 assists.

Coutinho had his moments with Barcelona last season but all in all lacked consistency, which has led to him being subject to immense criticism. The 27-year old has been linked to a move away from Barcelona with SPORT linking him to PSG.

However, Steve Nicol feels that Liverpool should try and bring Coutinho back to Anfield. Nicol told ESPN FC: “I’ve been banging on and complaining about re-signing [Divock] Origi because the levels drop when he’s on the pitch. Somebody like Coutinho would be perfect.

“The ideal situation for Liverpool is to have four guys – [Mohamed] Salah, [Roberto] Firmino, [Sadio] Mane and Coutinho. Then you’ve got to pick three of them. Coutinho, he did previously play as one of the three, so he could play there.

“It’s ideal for Liverpool to have somebody who – if they weren’t starting – could be brought on and the levels don’t drop.”

After the end of the 18/19 season, Coutinho impressed for Brazil during the Copa America, netting twice against Bolivia and assisting against Peru as Brazil lifted their 9th Copa America title.