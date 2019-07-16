Arsenal transfer target keen on £200k-a-week Gunners deal

Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star Dani Alves is reportedly ready to take a pay cut as he sets his sights on a free transfer to Arsenal this summer.

The veteran Brazilian still looks a quality player, having shone during his two years at PSG, one of those under current Gunners manager Unai Emery, as well as at international level in this summer’s Copa America.

Alves looks to be one of the best free agents on the market this summer, and one can only imagine how many big offers he’s had from top clubs.

However, in a somewhat surprise move it looks like he personally wants a reunion with Emery at Arsenal, according to the Sun, who say he’ll take a pay cut but still demand around £200,000 a week.

The 36-year-old could play an important squad player role at the Emirates Stadium, with Hector Bellerin still recovering after a lengthy injury and out for the start of the new season.

Emery could do with Alves at right-back, with the quality and also experience and winning mentality that he brings.

While this could surely only be a short-term deal, Arsenal fans would likely be thrilled to see such a decorated player arrive in north London.

The Sun notably quote Alves as saying last year: “The idea that I might finish my career without going to the Premier League, it is not possible.

“For sure, this is the most amazing football in the world. First, because of the respect for the players from the fans, and then because of the passion on the pitch.

“If I can play, that would be perfect, but I will make it there one way or the other.”