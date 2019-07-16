Arsenal close to beating Tottenham to superb loan transfer with key role played by Unai Emery

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is reportedly very close to completing a loan transfer to Arsenal this summer despite other suitors also apparently being in for him.

The Spain international has long been regarded as an exciting young prospect for the future, though a regular starting spot has been understandably hard to come by at the Bernabeu.

As a result, Ceballos has long been linked with a move away this summer, with the likes of Tottenham and AC Milan also mentioned as suitors for the 22-year-old, though AS claim he’s chosen Arsenal.

The Gunners could do with this kind of signing in the middle of the park to replace the departing Aaron Ramsey, who recently left on a free transfer to Juventus.

Ceballos looks capable of filling in that role without too much trouble, with AS claiming he’s chosen a season-long loan to the Emirates Stadium because of the strong interest shown in him by manager Unai Emery.

Gooners will be pleased to see Emery working his magic to get what looks a potentially quality deal done, with the Spanish tactician yet to truly convince everyone at the club since taking on the tough job of replacing club legend Arsene Wenger.

Ceballos could also have been an important signing for Tottenham, who, according to the Daily Mirror, face a struggle to keep Christian Eriksen in that creative midfield role as he nears the end of his contract and has made it clear to Spurs he wants to move on.