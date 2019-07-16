When Manchester United expect David de Gea to sign new contract

Manchester United are reportedly increasingly confident of tying goalkeeper David de Gea down to a new contract this summer.

According to BBC Sport, the Red Devils believe the Spain international will finally put pen to paper and commit his future to the club after the end of their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

De Gea has been a world class performer for much of his Man Utd career, despite hitting a bit of a rough patch in form towards the end of last season.

This had given United a tricky dilemma to deal with this summer as his current deal has just a year left to run, meaning there is the looming risk of losing him on a free next summer.

At the same time, some MUFC fans may well have been concerned about handing De Gea a new long-term contract when he’s possibly entering into decline.

However, it seems the club have faith in the 28-year-old and that’s probably a sensible decision on a player who has given so much to the team in recent years.

Replacing De Gea would likely have been a real headache for United that they could do without when so many other areas of their squad also need strengthening as it is.