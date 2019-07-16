Everton, West Ham and Wolves given potential boost after transfer update from club chief

The red-and-white half of Madrid can breathe a sigh of relief this morning after talks of a Diego Costa departure were shot down by one of the men who could have been instrumental in orchestrating a move.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Brazil’s Flamengo had displayed an interest in the Brazilian-born Spanish international, with the 30-year-old striker’s future a source of debate; having previously been touted for a Premier League return with Everton, West Ham United or Wolverhampton Wanderers, as also mentioned by Mundo Deportivo.

Flamengo’s desires for the ex-Chelsea striker are unlikely to be fulfilled as Atletico have little intention in parting ways with the controversial goalscorer and Costa’s wage demands being out of Flamengo’s reach.

The original talk of the deal emanates from an ESPN Brazil article from July 14th, claiming that Diego Costa’s current wage of €160,000 per-week, or R$675,000, is far too expensive for the Brasileiro club, with current top-earner, Gabriel Barbosa, better know simply as ‘Gabigol’, on a reported R$310,000 per-week, less than half of what Costa is currently earning. With the deal always looking unlikely for financial reasons, Flamengo’s Vice-president of Football, Marcos Braz tweeted during the night that Diego Costa is a “Great player, but we never dreamed of him.” effectively ending the rumour.



Grande jogador , mais nunca sonhamos com ele . — MarcosBraz (@marcosbrazrio) July 16, 2019

Costa’s importance to Atletico Madrid will have grown in the last week after Antoine Griezmann ended his transfer saga, leaving Atleti to join Barcelona. The Rojiblancos have already done business this summer, covering Griezmann’s expected exit by signing 19-year-old wonderkid Joao Felix from Benfica and tying up Alvaro Morata to a permanent deal after a loan-spell from Chelsea came to it’s conclusion. The aforementioned Mundo Deportivo article goes on to suggest that if any striker was to be on their way out this summer, it would most likely be the out-of-favour Croatian, Nikola Kalinic, with Diego Costa and new arrivals Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata being joined by Nicolas Ibanez and Ivan Saponjic.

Having proven himself in England with Chelsea, Costa looks like he could be a superb addition for any one of Everton, Wolves or West Ham this summer.

West Ham are in particular need of a new striker after selling Marko Arnautovic, while the likes of Everton and Wolves could also do with more reliable goal-scorers to help them climb the table as each of these sides may well fancy their chances of breaking into the top six this season.