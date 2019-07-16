Done deal: Barcelona exercise clause to re-sign €4m starlet to add crucial depth

Barcelona have confirmed that they have exercised a buy-back clause to take youngster Marc Cucurella back to the Nou Camp this summer.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan stint with Eibar last season, as he made 30 appearances and earned a permanent switch to the La Liga outfit.

However, as confirmed on their official site, the Catalan giants have re-signed him in a €4m deal, after initially seeing him leave the Nou Camp in a €2m switch.

In turn, while it seems like an expensive way to allow one of their youngsters to gain experience elsewhere, it could prove to be a crucial addition this summer to provide coach Ernesto Valverde with key depth behind Jordi Alba at left back.

It’s an area in which the reigning La Liga champions haven’t had a great deal of options in recent years, thus leading to the Spanish stalwart making a staggering 54 appearances last season.

He has made over 40 appearances in all but two campaigns with Barcelona since his move from Valencia in 2012, and so that goes to show just how important it has been for the club to keep him fit and starting matches.

However, he’ll now have a talented youngster snapping at his heels to try and displace him in the starting line-up, and that should be a boost for all concerned to help Barca stay on the path towards winning more major trophies.

It’s certainly a less extravagant signing than other new arrivals Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann this summer, but it could prove to be a very important one for Barcelona as they look to bounce back from their Champions League and Copa del Rey disappointment from last season as Valverde now has more depth at his disposal.