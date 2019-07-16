£65m Manchester United transfer target to join pre-season tour despite wanting to leave current club

Christian Eriksen is reportedly set to travel to Singapore with Tottenham for pre-season despite ongoing speculation over his future.

The Denmark international, valued at around £65million by Spurs according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, is in the final year of his contract with the club and has been linked several times with a move away this summer.

However, nothing has materialised yet and Eriksen is now apparently set to travel with Tottenham for their upcoming pre-season tour, according to the Evening Standard.

Some Manchester United fans will no doubt be disappointed at a lack of movement here, with Eriksen recently linked as a potential target for the Red Devils this summer.

However, according to a report from the Sun, citing unspecified sources in Spain, the 27-year-old is perhaps only on the club’s radar as a replacement if Paul Pogba leaves ahead of next season.

There seems every chance that that could still happen following recent strong links with Juventus and quotes from his agent Mino Raiola in a report in the Times.

There has, however, seemingly been a lack of real movement on that saga as well, which could explain the lack of development on Eriksen as well.

MUFC have also been strongly linked by the Independent with a similar style of player in Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes, so it may be that the Portugal international is now their priority target in that area anyway.

Spurs fans will certainly hope their star playmaker stays with them this season, which could be the preferable outcome even if it does mean they lose him on a free in a year’s time.