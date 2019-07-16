Euro giants to offer star contract renewal in bid to fend off Barcelona interest

Inter are reportedly planning on offering a contract renewal to Lautaro Martinez amid speculation linking Barcelona with a summer swoop.

The 21-year-old only joined the Nerazzurri last summer, and went on to score six goals and provided two assists in 27 Serie A appearances last season.

His current deal runs until 2023 and so the Italian giants appear to be in a strong position to keep him, but as per Calciomercato, Inter are now considering offering him improved terms on a renewal to ensure that they can fend off Barcelona.

Given the Catalan giants have just splashed out €120m on Antoine Griezmann, as per the club’s official site, it’s questionable as to whether or not they have the spending power to bolster their attack further.

The above report would suggest that they hold an interest in Martinez, who impressed alongside Lionel Messi at the Copa America this past summer, and so it could be a sensible move to add further quality and depth up front alongside Luis Suarez.

Nevertheless, it would seem as though Inter have no interest whatsoever in selling their star man as Antonio Conte looks to transform them into genuine Serie A title contenders this coming season as well as a force in the Champions League.

In order to do that, the Italian tactician will surely look to keep the top players already in the squad at the club, and based on the report above, it sounds as though he considers Martinez a key figure in his plans moving forward.