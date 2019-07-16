Jonathan Barnett who is the agent of Gareth Bale has rubbished reports linking the Welshman to a return to his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

According to MARCA, Tottenham Hotspur were interested in bringing Bale back to London and were even willing to pay somewhere between €50-€60 million.

However, Barnett has denied those links, calling them rubbish. Speaking to talkSPORT, Barnett said: “I don’t comment on rubbish”.

After impressing for Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League Final at Kiev, Gareth Bale did not have the kind of 2018/19 season one expected him to have. He started the season well, scoring in his first three La Liga games but his performances deteriorated as the season progressed. Bale ended the 18/19 season with 14 goals and 7 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Goal reported a few weeks back that Bale is among the players Real Madrid want to let go of. Bale has ruled out a move to China and if he were to leave, he will only join a top European club according to MARCA

Bale’s current contract with Real Madrid expires in 2022 but with the arrivals of the likes of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard, it will be very difficult for him to play regularly under Zinedine Zidane in the upcoming season.