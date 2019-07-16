Italian giants eye swoop for Man Utd ace as alternative to Liverpool star

AC Milan will reportedly consider a move for Man Utd defender Eric Bailly as an alternative to Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren this summer.

The Italian giants are short in defence after both Ignazio Abate and Cristian Zapata left the San Siro this summer after their contracts expired.

Further, Mattia Caldara is recovering from two serious injuries he suffered last season, and so that leaves coach Marco Giampaolo with just Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio as his two options in the heart of his backline to start the new campaign.

In turn, quality and depth will be needed in that department if they are to compete for a top-four finish in Serie A this coming season, and it appears as though they are targeting a raid on either Liverpool or Man Utd.

As noted by Tuttomercatoweb, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, the Rossoneri have been paired with a swoop for Lovren already, but should that move fail to materialise for the Croatian stalwart, they will switch their attention to Bailly instead.

The 25-year-old was a key figure for Jose Mourinho in his first season at Old Trafford, making 38 appearances in all competitions while impressing with his pace, physicality and reading of the game.

However, he has seen his progress stunted by injuries and loss of form as he has managed just 18 appearances in each of the last two campaigns.

With plenty of competition for places already coupled with the fact that Man Utd had the worst defence of the top nine sides in the Premier League last season having conceded 54 goals in 38 league games, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will perhaps look to stamp his mark on the squad and try to shore things up at the back.

In turn, that could raise further question marks over Bailly’s future at the club, and that could then benefit Milan in their bid to strengthen their defensive options for Giampaolo as he hopes to enjoy a successful first campaign at the helm.