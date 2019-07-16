‘Jurgen is a manager every player would love playing for’ – Ex-Man United striker reveals admiration for Liverpool boss

Ex-England and Manchester United superstar Wayne Rooney has praised Jurgen Klopp for his work at Liverpool, labelling him “an amazing guy”.

The German coach took the managerial reigns at Anfield back in 2015, succeeding Brendan Rodgers in the role after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

The 52-year-old quickly transformed the Reds into a free-flowing, high-energy team capable of beating anyone, but a trophy drought threatened to undermine his progress.

Liverpool lost Carabao Cup and Europa League finals in his first two years at the club, before also being beaten in the 2018 Champions League final by Real Madrid.

However, he picked up his first piece of silverware at the club back in June, as the Reds earned a sixth European Cup by beating Tottenham in the showpiece event.

Rooney, who played against Klopp’s Liverpool a few times before leaving Old Trafford in 2017, has revealed his admiration for the charismatic manager and expects him to achieve even more success in the coming years.

The DC United forward told Sport Bild: “Jurgen is a manager every player would love playing for. You can see how much fun his players have playing under him. I met him once, he is an amazing guy.

“His only mistake is that he works for LFC and is successful there.

“I have much respect for Jurgen Klopp and for what he already has achieved. Not only in Liverpool, but also in Dortmund. This guy really has it. And he has his best years still upon him.”

Rooney won five Premier League titles and the Champions League during his 13-year stay in Manchester, having joined the club from Everton in 2014.

The 33-year-old finished his time at the Theatre of Dreams as the club’s all-time record goalscorer, an honour he also holds at international level with England.

Now he is plying his trade in the MLS, but he was once a big part of a huge rivalry against Liverpool and enjoyed many famous wins over the old enemy while playing in the Premier League.

For Rooney to speak so highly about Klopp despite his past allegiances speaks volumes and the Reds faithful will surely be hoping he sticks around for many years to come yet.