Juve’s new FIFA 20 name revealed after PES strike licensing deal with Italian champions

Juventus will not be featured on FIFA 20 under their usual name, after signing a deal with Konami which has given Pro Evolution Soccer naming rights.

According to BBC News, Juventus will be named “Piemonte Calcio” on this year’s edition of FIFA, which marks the first time in 25 years that the company won’t hold the license for the Italian champions.

EA Sports will design a new kit and logo for Piemonte Calcio and users will have to search for the new club if they want to play with household names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey.

Konami, meanwhile, the company which makes Pro Evolution Soccer, have struck an exclusive licensing deal which they will surely hope can help finally bridge the sizeable gap between the two games.

We are delighted to reveal our brand new EXCLUSIVE Partnership with #eFootballPES2020 and @officialpes!

The prime focus of PES over the last two decades has been to optimise gameplay, with FIFA more willing to splash out on expensive licenses to improve their overall platform.

FIFA has been the dominant force in recent years, with EA Sports commanding the majority of the licences which are more important to gamers, but Konami are now seemingly ready to fight for supremacy.

However, player names are not exclusive and FIFA Ultimate Team chemistry will not be affected either, which means fans of the game will still be able to enjoy playing as Juventus if they so choose.

OFFICIAL: Juventus will be known as Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 20

FIFA have also announced a ‘long-term’ partnership with Liverpool, following the end of their contract with Konami, so it is certainly not all bad news for the popular game series.