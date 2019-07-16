La Liga giants prepared to rival Manchester United in transfer market for £90m superstar

Atletico Madrid have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Dane has one year remaining on his existing deal at Spurs and has already expressed his desire to move on to a new challenge this summer.

The 27-year-old has spent the last six years of his career in north London, becoming one of the Premier League’s finest playmakers while enjoying a key role in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI.

According to The Sun, Man United have identified Eriksen as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba, who continues to be linked with a big-money move during the summer window.

However, the Evening Standard reports that La Liga giants Atletico are prepared to rival United for the Tottenham star’s signature in the market, as Diego Simeone looks to increase his options in midfield at Wanda Metropolitano.

Transfermarkt states that Eriksen is currently valued at around £90 million, but Spurs may be willing to cash in on a prized asset now rather than risk letting him go for nothing next year.

The Denmark international has also emerged as a target for Real Madrid in recent months, but it is as of yet unclear whether or not he wishes to leave the Premier League.

At United, Eriksen would have the opportunity to remain in England, while also helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side build their way back up towards the top of the table.

He would surely slot into the Norwegian’s line up seamlessly at Old Trafford and the prospect of him linking up with Paul Pogba across the middle of the park is a tantalising one.

At Real, Eriksen might struggle to earn a regular spot in Zinedine Zidane’s line up, following a summer spending spree which has already seen the likes of Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy arrive at Santiago Bernabeu.

Atletico would be able to offer the midfielder a more prominent role, but Simeone might be low on funds after signing Joao Felix from Benfica for £113 million at the start of July – as per the Mirror.

Old Trafford seems the most likely next destination for Eriksen, but much will depend on Pogba’s final decision regarding his future, with then August 8 transfer deadline closing in fast.