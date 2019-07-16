Liverpool star closes in on SURPRISE transfer away after manager talks with Jurgen Klopp

Leeds United are said to be at the front of the queue in the race to sign Liverpool’s Ryan Kent, with a loan deal to be pitched forward.

According to former Leeds player, Noel Whelan, Marcelo Bielsa was in attendance for Sunday’s pre-season friendly between Bradford City and Liverpool where Kent impressed, according to the Express.

“Bielsa was probably at Bradford looking at Ryan Kent.

“There’s no reason for him to go there rather than Australia unless it was beneficial for him.

“Ryan Kent has been spoken about before. I think Bielsa has met with Jurgen Klopp after the game.