Liverpool star closes in on SURPRISE transfer away after manager talks with Jurgen Klopp

Leeds United are said to be at the front of the queue in the race to sign Liverpool’s Ryan Kent, with a loan deal to be pitched forward.
According to former Leeds player, Noel Whelan, Marcelo Bielsa was in attendance for Sunday’s pre-season friendly between Bradford City and Liverpool where Kent impressed, according to the Express.
“Bielsa was probably at Bradford looking at Ryan Kent.
“There’s no reason for him to go there rather than Australia unless it was beneficial for him.
“Ryan Kent has been spoken about before. I think Bielsa has met with Jurgen Klopp after the game.
“If there is interest and conversations going on it, it is worth talking with his manager.
“There’s no harm in building up a rapport with Klopp.
“I would love to have Kent at Leeds next season. He is a fantastic young player who did really well at Rangers last season.
“Stevie G would love to keep him but if we can can get him, he would be a brilliant signing.”
Kent spent the 2018/2019 season on-loan North of the border with Rangers. Manager Steven Gerrard utilized his connections to the Merseyside club to prise the talented youngster to Ibrox and Kent endeared himself to the Rangers faithful with 6 goals and 9 assists, earning the Scottish PFA Young Player of the Year award and being named in the Scottish PFA Team of the Year.
But it wasn’t all joy for Kent as he was given a retrospective 2-game ban after an ugly altercation with Celtic captain Scott Brown after March’s 2-1 Old Firm defeat at Celtic Park. In a typically fiesty affair which had already seen Alfredo Morelos and Andy Halliday giving their marching orders, Kent would score the equalizer, but would see red-mist late on after James Forrest’s late winner. Kent would engage with the controversial Brown, shoving him in the face after Brown threw the ball away, an incident which wasn’t spotted by the matchday officials.
A move to Leeds United would fit Kent well with limited room for opportunity at Klopp’s Liverpool and with Marcelo Bielsa opting to stay at the club for another following their play-off semi-final despair against Derby County. Leeds have already done business this summer, selling Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur, but have regained the teenager on loan, whilst Pontus Jansson has departed for Championship rivals Brentford.
Samu Saiz is scheduled to return after his loan spell at Getafe expired and the Yorkshire club have also bolstered their ranks with the double loan-signings of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Helder Costa and Manchester City’s Jack Harrison, adding quality and depth to what will likely be a promotion-hunting season.