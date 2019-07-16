Euro giants laughing at Manchester United over potential £80million transfer deal

Manchester United continue to be strongly linked with Leicester City defender Harry Maguire in a potential big-money move.

One of the latest updates on the Maguire situation came from a report in the Daily Star yesterday, which stated the England international was expected to eventually complete a move to Old Trafford for a total of roughly £80million.

Talking on today’s Transfer Window Podcast, reliable transfer journalist Duncan Castles has also discussed the rumours, saying the deal makes sense for the Red Devils.

However, he admits that the price of the signing, likely to be at least an initial £60m, is being mocked by transfer chiefs he’s spoken to at major European clubs.

Castles says he’s received the message that no other clubs of a similar stature to Man Utd would pay this much for Maguire, whilst also noting that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola notably targeted him as a weak link in the Leicester defence due to his lack of pace.

In fairness, United probably can’t afford to be too picky as they chase a new centre-back this summer, with the 26-year-old looking one of the most realistic options for them.

There have been links with other big names that haven’t materialised, and the Daily Star at least claim Maguire wants the move to MUFC, which may not be the case any longer with various other top players.