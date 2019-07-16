Solskjaer hints at player sales if Manchester United clinch £90million transfer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted he’ll have to sell a defender if the club manage to bring someone in in the transfer market.

The Norwegian tactician has taken six central defenders on tour this pre-season: Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe.

Clearly, United can’t realistically keep that many and sign one more as Harry Maguire transfer links go on.

The Daily Mail note that the Leicester City centre-back could be on his way to Old Trafford for around £90million, and such an expensive deal would surely also require some money then brought in from player sales.

It remains to be seen which of the defenders mentioned above would make way, but, Lindelof aside, MUFC fans would probably gladly see the back of all of them.

The club finished sixth last season due to their sloppy defending, as they let in a whopping 54 league goals – their worst tally in that department in the Premier League era.

‘Of course, there’s a limit of players,’ Solskjaer is quoted by the Mail.

‘Whoever performs will be part of the team and whoever doesn’t has a fight to get back in.

‘There’s been loads of speculation but I can’t really say anything. We’ll work to find a relationship with the ones we’ve got.’