Man United set to hijack Tottenham’s swoop for €40m star to fulfil Solskjaer’s transfer wish

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, who is also a primary target for Tottenham.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a superb breakout 2018-19 campaign at Stadio Olimpico, contributing four goals and two assists in 27 Serie A appearances.

The Italian star has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level, with a number of top clubs scrambling to try and secure his services during the summer window.

According to Metro Sport, Tottenham are ready to table an offer for Zaniolo, which may include centre-back Toby Alderwiereld, but Man United’s are now set to hijack their proposed move.

Metro Sport reports that Italian publication Il Tempo have claimed the Red Devils are plotting a swoop for the Roma playmaker, to fulfil Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish for a new midfielder.

The Norwegian’s priority is aiming to bring in a leader in the middle of the park to help United return to the top of the Premier League next season, but the club will have to move quickly with the August 8 transfer deadline looming large.

Transfermarkt states that Zaniolo is currently valued at €40 million, which reflects his immense potential, however, Roma are reluctant to lose a prized asset as this early stage of his career.

Any potential suitors will likely have to bid over the odds for the Italy international to land his signature, but the investment could pay off in the long run, especially for United.

Tottenham already have a strong midfield, especially after the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon, which means they might be better off trying to strengthen in other areas.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are lacking a player who can effectively provide a link between the defence and attack, amid ongoing speculation that star performer Paul Pogba could leave before the start of the new season.

It remains to be seen where Zaniolo will end up plying his trade come August, but he would be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s ranks if United can arrange a deal in the next few weeks.