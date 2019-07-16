Man Utd or Tottenham will have to pay €55m to convince Euro giants to sell starlet

Man Utd and Tottenham have both been credited with an interest in Roma ace Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, but it reportedly won’t be cheap to get him.

The 20-year-old impressed for the Giallorossi last season, bagging six goals and two assists in 36 appearances in his breakthrough campaign.

Importantly, the Italian international can offer something going both ways with his technical quality, creativity and eye for goal in the final third, coupled with his energy and tenacity to offer defensive coverage in midfield too.

In turn, it’s no surprise that there are reports of interest from elsewhere, with the Metro noting that Man Utd have joined Tottenham in trying to prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost Ander Herrera on a free transfer last month, he has a void that he must fill before the new campaign as it could be argued that he’s still too light in that department.

However, whether it’s Man Utd or Spurs, they are reportedly going to have to dig deep into their pockets to land Zaniolo’s signature, as Calciomercato note, via the digital edition of Corriere dello Sport, that Roma will demand €55m to green light an exit.

Given his current contract runs until 2023 and his value will only continue to rise having made his breakthrough for club and country, the Italian giants appear to be in a strong position to demand such a hefty price-tag.

Time will tell if either Man Utd or Tottenham are willing to pay such a fee though, as given his lack of experience and consistency at the highest level, that could be deemed an excessive valuation.

Nevertheless, particularly in the case of United as Spurs have already splashed out €60m on Tanguy Ndombele this summer, as per BBC Sport, they may be willing to spend big if they believe Zaniolo fits the profile of the type of midfielder that Solskjaer wants in his squad.