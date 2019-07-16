Man Utd WARNED by rival boss to pay £90m or forget signing TOP target

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has told Man Utd and any other interested club in Harry Maguire to either meet their valuation or forget signing him this summer.

The 26-year-old has continued to go from strength to strength in recent years, and has now firmly established himself as a key figure for club and country.

With his defensive qualities coupled with his ability to play out from the back, Maguire ticks all the right boxes to eventually feature at the highest level, and Leicester seemingly face a battle to keep hold of him moving forward.

As noted by The Mirror though, Rodgers has revealed that two bids have already been rejected for their commanding centre-half, and they will not budge in their resolve to keep him unless his touted £90m valuation is met.

“We don’t have to sell Harry,” he is quoted as saying. “Harry has been absolutely brilliant about this right from the word go. He’s a top, top player and a top guy. I think it’s important the supporters know that.

“I’m relaxed about it all. We understand the situation from all points of view because United and City are big clubs

“But unless they meet our valuation he won’t be sold and it’s as simple as that.”

That is a very clear signal to United and City, and so it remains to be seen if they either meet those demands or look elsewhere.

£90m is a huge fee for a defender, and it has to be argued that perhaps it may be worth looking at other options to still have the financial flexibility to address other areas of the squad too if necessary.