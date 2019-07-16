Man Utd’s big spending may spoil Arsenal’s transfer swoop as manager hints at £50m-plus asking price for Gunners target

Man Utd’s ability to spend big on Aaron Wan-Bissaka could seemingly have a negative impact on Arsenal’s transfer hopes this summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Red Devils splashed out £50m to sign the talented 21-year-old from Crystal Palace, despite the fact that he had only really made his breakthrough last season and has yet to prove himself at the highest level on a consistent basis.

That could now have negative ramifications for Unai Emery it seems, as the Gunners have continued to be linked with a swoop for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney ahead of the new campaign, as per the report below.

However, it won’t be cheap to prise him away from the Scottish giants, as boss Neil Lennon has alluded to Wan-Bissaka’s transfer fee, and believes that given Tierney’s experience and consistency for his side, he should command an equal if not bigger figure than the United new boy.

“£50m for Wan-Bissaka is a lot of money and we feel that Kieran is a far more experienced and rounded full-back at this juncture in his career,” he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. “He’s an asset for us and we do have a value for the player and we rate the player very highly.

“So disrespectful is the wrong word but we’re certainly not going to be pushed over in any negotiations and we’re in a very strong position with regards to a number of our assets in the team.

“The club’s valuation of Kieran has not been met and until then we don’t have a discussion.”

It’s added in that report that Arsenal have had a £25m bid rejected by Celtic for Tierney, and so if Lennon is hinting that they must at least match Wan-Bissaka’s price-tag, then the Gunners could be looking at having to double their current offer.

That would arguably be highly unlikely to happen as it has previously been suggested that the north London giants only have around £40m to spend this summer, as per the Mirror.

Having failed to secure a return to the Champions League for this season, Emery will surely be unable to splash out a huge portion if not all of his budget on one player as he will hope to strengthen his squad elsewhere too.