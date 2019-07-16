Arsenal handed transfer boost over Real Madrid star Unai Emery is desperate to sign

Arsenal look to have reportedly been handed something of a transfer boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid left-back Marcelo this summer.

The Brazil international looks an ambitious signing for the Gunners, but it seems Real are ready to listen to offers as they also eye up Real Betis star Junior Firpo as his replacement, according to Don Balon.

Marcelo has been one of the finest full-backs of his generation after a great career in Madrid, and it would be exciting for Arsenal fans and neutrals to see him have a spell in the Premier League.

Don Balon suggest Madrid are ready to do business for the right price, though it remains to be seen if AFC can realistically afford such a big name, though the report states Unai Emery is ‘crazy’ about the potential signing.

The Spanish tactician will no doubt be aware that his club need an upgrade on the unconvincing Sead Kolasinac, while Nacho Monreal has drifted into the centre of defence more and more in recent times.

Arsenal are also being linked by the Scottish Sun and others with Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, though Marcelo could be an alternative as the Sun’s report suggests the Gunners are struggling to agree a deal with Celtic.