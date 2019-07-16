Video: Arsenal summer signing Gabriel Martinelli scores first Gunners goal in friendly win

Arsenal summer signing Gabriel Martinelli scored his first goal for the club in a 3-0 friendly win over Colorado Rapids.

Watch below as the young Brazilian showed fine predatory instincts to latch on to a cross in the box, even if his finish was slightly unorthodox and perhaps a little lucky.

The ball seemed to go in off Martinelli’s chest, but great strikers don’t tend to care too much about how they find the back of the net.

The 18-year-old forward certainly looks a big prospect and Arsenal fans will hope this is the first of many goals for him in red and white.