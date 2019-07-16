Offer ACCEPTED: Man Utd star tipped to seal €80m exit, announcement as early as this weekend

Man Utd are reportedly on the verge of agreeing on Romelu Lukaku’s exit from the club in an €80m deal with Italian giants Inter.

The Belgian international endured a disappointing campaign last year, scoring just 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils.

SEE MORE: Man United set to hijack Tottenham’s swoop for €40m star to fulfil Solskjaer’s transfer wish

Coupled with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showing a preference for more pace and direct attacking in his front three with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and now potentially new signing Daniel James, it has raised question marks over Lukaku’s future at Old Trafford.

According to Calciomercato, via reports in Spain, Inter are said to have reached an agreement with Man Utd which will see them pay €80m in total for the 26-year-old.

Further, it’s even suggested that Lukaku could be announced as a new Inter player by the weekend, although perhaps more likely by the start of next week.

It would be a crucial signing for Antonio Conte as he continues to stamp his mark on the squad this summer, in hope of leading Inter on a Serie A title challenge as well as trying to make a splash in the Champions League.

Lukaku would offer him physicality and a real threat in the box if he were to join, and based on the report above, it could be merely a matter of time before United’s transfer kitty gets a major boost which in turn could give Solskjaer the funds required to continue to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.