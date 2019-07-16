Video: Arsenal wonderkid James Olayinka scores brilliant first goal for the first-team

Arsenal youngster James Olayinka announced himself in the Gunners first-team last night with this quality strike from outside the box against Colorado Rapids.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were also on the mark in a 3-0 friendly victory, but this strike below from Olayinka was undoubtedly the pick of the bunch.

Olayinka Announces himself in preseason. Looks like Arsenal has got an option. pic.twitter.com/Q25ly3oCeI — Prime Day Deals UK (@BestDayDeals1) July 16, 2019

Watch as the youngster intercepts the ball in the opposition half before driving forward and curling in a perfect finish from outside the box.

Not the biggest name at Arsenal before this game, fans will now surely be keeping a keen eye out for Olayinka over the rest of pre-season.