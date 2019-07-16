Menu

Video: Arsenal wonderkid James Olayinka scores brilliant first goal for the first-team

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal youngster James Olayinka announced himself in the Gunners first-team last night with this quality strike from outside the box against Colorado Rapids.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were also on the mark in a 3-0 friendly victory, but this strike below from Olayinka was undoubtedly the pick of the bunch.

Watch as the youngster intercepts the ball in the opposition half before driving forward and curling in a perfect finish from outside the box.

Not the biggest name at Arsenal before this game, fans will now surely be keeping a keen eye out for Olayinka over the rest of pre-season.

