Real Madrid want minimum €80m to green light superstar’s exit this summer

Real Madrid are reportedly only open to selling Gareth Bale this summer if they receive an offer of €80m or more as speculation remains rife over his future.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a successful stint with the Spanish giants, scoring 102 goals in 231 appearances since his move in 2013.

That has helped lead them to a La Liga title and four Champions League trophies among many other major honours, and so he’ll be pleased with the contribution he has made at the Bernabeu.

However, injury troubles and loss of form plagued him last year as he managed just 14 goals in 42 games last season, with Zinedine Zidane seemingly looking beyond him ahead of the new campaign following his squad rebuild this summer.

The French tactician has seen Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic arrive, adding to the likes of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Isco who are already at his disposal.

In turn, it continues to raise question marks over Bale’s future in the Spanish capital, with ESPN now reporting that they won’t let him leave on the cheap ahead of the new campaign as they want at least €80m to consider a departure.

It’s added though that an exit will be difficult given Bale has no desire to leave and his wages could prove problematic for interested parties, with Tottenham specifically mentioned in the report as being interested in a possible reunion.

Given the quality that he possesses and the potential balance he could offer the side next year by playing on the right wing with Hazard on the left behind either Jovic or Benzema, Zidane will perhaps have no option but to play his big names if no club is willing to offer €80m to seal Bale’s signature in the coming weeks.