Agreement confirmed: £45m star on way to London for medical with PL club despite Man United transfer interest

Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed that they have agreed a transfer deal in principle for Sebastien Haller to move to West Ham United this summer.

The Bundesliga club have tweeted about the deal, saying that the 25-year-old is on his way to London to undergo a medical before sealing his switch to the Hammers.

Additional information from Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol in the tweet below states Haller is set to cost West Ham around £45million.

It seems Manchester United are missing out on the French forward, with the Metro recently claiming the Red Devils were considering a move for him as well as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

In fairness, most MUFC supporters probably won’t be too fussed about that, with Haller perhaps looking that bit short of being good enough for a club of their size.

Haller has scored 32 goals in 75 games over the last two seasons with Eintracht Frankfurt – not exactly the numbers of an elite striker, though potentially very useful for a club like West Ham.

The east Londoners recently sold Marko Arnautovic, so could do with a quality replacement in attack for the season ahead.

