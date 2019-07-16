Agreement confirmed: £45m star on way to London for medical with PL club despite Man United transfer interest

Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed that they have agreed a transfer deal in principle for Sebastien Haller to move to West Ham United this summer.

The Bundesliga club have tweeted about the deal, saying that the 25-year-old is on his way to London to undergo a medical before sealing his switch to the Hammers.

Die Eintracht und @WestHamUtd haben sich über Transfermodalitäten bzgl. @HallerSeb geeinigt. Infolgedessen hat Haller die Freigabe, um die medizinische Untersuchung in London zu absolvieren. Sollte diese einen positiven Verlauf nehmen, wird sich Haller den „Hammers“ anschließen. pic.twitter.com/RzpMDW5mFI — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) July 16, 2019

Additional information from Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol in the tweet below states Haller is set to cost West Ham around £45million.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller on his way to London for West Ham medical. £45m deal — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 16, 2019

It seems Manchester United are missing out on the French forward, with the Metro recently claiming the Red Devils were considering a move for him as well as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

In fairness, most MUFC supporters probably won’t be too fussed about that, with Haller perhaps looking that bit short of being good enough for a club of their size.

Haller has scored 32 goals in 75 games over the last two seasons with Eintracht Frankfurt – not exactly the numbers of an elite striker, though potentially very useful for a club like West Ham.

The east Londoners recently sold Marko Arnautovic, so could do with a quality replacement in attack for the season ahead.