Solskjaer drops hint on how many more signings Man Utd could make, talks Pogba and Sanchez

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez to be central to his plans next season and expects more new arrivals.

The Red Devils are looking to bounce back after a bitterly disappointing campaign last year, as they failed to qualify for the Champions League and ended up empty-handed.

In turn, Solskjaer has moved to sign Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far this summer, as there appears to be a clear direction in their transfer strategy to focus on rebuilding with talented young and home-grown players.

The Man Utd boss has now revealed that he could add one or two more new faces to his squad before the transfer deadline, although that number could increase depending on whether or not there are any more departures as he will need to fill those possible voids.

“We’re looking at one or two options, but it depends on outgoings as well – it might be more because if suddenly two, or three will go, you will have to replace players,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian tactician has thrown his backing behind Pogba and Sanchez to come good for him this coming season, with the latter struggling on the pitch to rediscover his best form in a United shirt, while speculation has been rife over Pogba’s future following his comments earlier this summer over wanting a new challenge, as noted by ESPN.

Nevertheless, it sounds as though Solskjaer expects to be able to rely on both of them in the upcoming campaign, and has insisted that the focus is on getting them back to their best and not on whether they have a future at Man Utd.

“Paul is a fantastic player, a fantastic human being and has always been a great professional,” he added. “I’ve had a great relationship with him, I had him in the reserves a few years back.

“And I said [previously], ‘if he’s in your squad, you’d build your team around him’, and I haven’t changed that much since then, so I would say the same now.”

“There’s a top, top player there [in Sanchez] and if we can get him firing, he can get us 20 goals easily.

“We know what he’s capable of and we – me with Alexis and the team – have to find a way to get that out of him.”

That is arguably easier said than done with Sanchez given his struggles since arriving from Arsenal last year, but having shown signs of quality at the Copa America for Chile this summer, Solskjaer will be eager to tap into that and ensure he can replicate it in a United shirt.